Playmakers other than Tetairoa McMillan emerging for Arizona
The Arizona offense evolved versus Utah with several players other than wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan making big plays in the 23-10 win. McMillan finished with six receptions for 50 on Saturday. McMillan twice had 13 yard receptions for his longest plays on Saturday night.
Arizona had three pass plays of 15 or more yards and six runs of more than 10 yards. Those are deemed big plays. None of those came from McMillan. Tight end Keyan Burnett had a 21-yard reception in the third quarter and a 35-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was the final score of the night.
The TD reception by Burnett came after a Utah drive cut the Arizona lead to 16-10. Utah got back in the game and reignited the crowd. On the same drive as the Burnett TD reception, WR Devin Hyatt had a 41-yard reception on third and 11. Arizona advanced to the Utah 34 yard line with the Hyatt reception to set up Burnett.
The Arizona rushing offense that had been inconsistent through three games, finished with 30 carries for 161 yards. Kedrick Reescano had a 23-yard run in the first quarter and a 36-yard carry in the second quarter. Quali Conley had runs of 19, 18 and 23 yards and Reyshon Luke had a 12-yard run.
The 23-yard run by Conley allowed Arizona to go into victory formation instead of potentially giving Utah the ball back. Arizona was very balanced offensively on Saturday night with 197 passing and 161 rushing. If the other players continue to make big plays it will open the field up for McMillan.
McMillan is still among the leaders nationally, ranking seventh with receptions of 30 or more yards this season. Arizona is tied for 25 nationally with 13 plays of 30 or more yards. The offense will continue to evolve with new head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers. Arizona played great complementary football to beat Utah.