Arizona Football transfer portal tracker: Who's following Fisch out the door?
By Mason Duhon
Available
Shaw's stint with Arizona was short. After committing to transfer to Arizona from Indiana on Dec. 11, he will be heading back to the transfer portal after just over a month with the Wildcats, per Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
Pulido, who was initially committed to Alabama but flipped to Arizona, has entered the transfer portal, per Jason Scheer of 247Sports. Pulido played in six games in his freshman year and was a spot-starter when needed.
Harris, a three-star wide receiver prospect out of high school, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17, per Jacob Seliga of Rivals. He played high school football for powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and was an early enrollee.
Mohammed, a former four-star recruit out of high school, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17, per Jacob Seliga of Rivals. Mohammed played for Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona, and was an early enrollee at Arizona.
Burnett, the least talked-about member of the Servite quartet, has entered the transfer portal, per Jason Scheer of 247Sports. Burnett played with Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jacob Manu at Servite High School in Anaheim, and his father, Chester Burnett, played linebacker for Arizona.
The transfer portal giveth quarterbacks, and then it taketh away. Four-star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17, per Jason Scheer of 247Sports. Williams has yet to take a regular-season snap and enrolled early, forgoing his final semester of high school.
Thomas entered the transfer portal on Friday, Jan. 17, per Jason Scheer of 247 Sports. The 6 foot 5 freshman didn't see any action in 2023 and hails from Kent, which is just south of Seattle. It seems like Washington would be the most likely destination.
Prysock, a former four-star recruit out of high school, has grown up from a talented kid with great physical traits at 6 foot 4. He has become a very reliable player who can hold his own on the perimeter, and he tallied six pass breakups and an interception in his All-Pac-12 honorable mention season in 2023. His entry into the portal could start a chain of other defenders/defensive backs following suit.
Coleman was the first domino to fall, announcing his intentions on Jan. 15 and officially entering two days later on Jan. 17. He was set to take over the starting role out of the backfield for the Wildcats in 2023, but it looks like he will be playing elsewhere.
Heimuli is the only remaining player to enter the transfer portal before Fisch's departure and Brent Brennan's subsequent takeover who hasn't found a home yet. He spent one season with Arizona after transferring in from Washington ahead of the 2023 season.