Arizona Football transfer portal tracker: Who's following Fisch out the door?
By Mason Duhon
Committed
Dorman's stint in the transfer portal was short. After entering on Monday, Jan. 15, the former four-star quarterback recruit out of high school spent just two days evaluating his options before announcing his return. If Noah Fifita (and Tetairoa McMillan) end up staying, Dorman seems poised to battle with Cole Tannenbaum for the backup role.
Yates was the third player already in the transfer portal to find a new home yesterday with Old Dominion. Yates, who originally played junior college ball at L.A. Pierce College, announced his entry into the transfer portal the same morning as the Alamo Bowl. appeared in five games for Arizona in 2023 and recorded two tackles, both against UTEP. With safeties Terry Jones headed to Indiana and Tahj Ra-El headed to Memphis, the starting spot at both safety positions is up for grabs, with Yates profiling better as a box safety for the Monarchs.
It appears that de Laura won't be following Fisch to Washington. He announced intentions to enter the transfer portal on Christmas day. The former starting quarterback has dealt with a myriad of off-field issues but was the one who initially righted the ship back in 2022. He will join an upstart Texas State team that will be looking to retain head coach GJ Kinne, who's become a hot name for Arizona in this recruiting cycle.
Rocker, a Tucson native, is the first of the players to enter the portal before Fisch's new hire to find a new home. He announced intentions to enter the transfer portal back in November, and he took his time on the hunt. He joins a Montana squad that is fresh off an appearance in the FCS championship. However, he will be competing with reigning Jerry Rice Award winner Eli Gillman for starting snaps.