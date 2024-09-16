Post week 3 12-team College Football Playoff rankings prediction
Arizona took a major step back in its quest for a College Football Playoff berth with a 31-7 loss at Kansas State on Friday night. Arizona dropped out of both national polls and plummetted in the ESPN Football Power Index and the TeamRankings predictive metrics.plummeted
There was little movement in the top 10 of the national polls without any week three upsets or significant matchups. Arizona and Boston College were the only teams to drop out of the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Polls. Washington also dropped out of the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Arizona fell to 33rd nationally under others receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and is 28th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Utah who is ranked 12th in the AP Top 25 and 10th in the Coaches Poll is the only team in either rankings remaining on the 2024 Arizona schedule. Arizona plays at Utah on September 28 after a bye week.
The top 12 remained the same in both week four national polls. Louisville, who dropped from 11th to 13th, was the only team to fall out of the top 12 in the FPI. The CFP projections are nearly identical to last week in the FPI. The Big XII is close to having two teams ranked in the CFP Top 12.
Seed
Team
Record
Conference
1
Texas
3-0
Top SEC team
2
Ohio State
3-0
Top Big 10 team
3
Miami
3-0
Top ACC team
4
Kansas State
3-0
Top Big 12 team
5
Georgia
3-0
SEC at-large
6
Alabama
3-0
SEC at-large
7
Mississippi
3-0
SEC at-large
8
Penn State
3-0
Big 10 At-large
9
Missouri
3-0
SEC at-large
10
Oregon
3-0
Big 10 At-large
11
USC
3-0
Big 10 At-large
12
UNLV
3-0
MWC/Top G5 team
Kansas State is 13th and Oklahoma State 14th in addition to Utah among the Big XII teams challenging for a CFP berth. Utah is at Oklahoma State on Saturday in what should be one of the most pivotal games in the Big XII in 2024. Arizona is fortunate their loss at Kansas State did not count as a Big XII game.
Texas' 56-7 win over Texas-San Antonio and Georgia exiting Lexington with a 13-12 win over Kentucky moved the Longhorns to first in the AP Top 25. Georgia is still first in the coaches poll. Texas is first in the FPI and Alabama is the number one team in the week four TeamRankings metrics.
Georgia is fifth in the FPI and fourth in the TeamRankings metrics. Five of the top six teams in the FPI are in the SEC. Kansas State at 17th is the highest-rated Big XII team in the FPI. Central Florida is 18th in the FPI and Oklahoma State is 20th. Utah is surprisingly 24th in the FPI.
Kansas State makes its 2024 inaugural appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff rankings predictions. Kansas State was outstanding in their victory over Arizona. The Kansas State win pushes them ahead of Utah in the CFP projections. The Big XII should be competitive to earn the CFP spot this season.
UNLV wins over Houston and Kansas of the Big XII place the Rebels into the Group of Five CFP berth. UNLV will likely be the only Group of Five team with two wins over Power Conference opponents. The Rebels could be a surprise challenger for a CFP Berth.
Kansas State and UNLV replace Utah and Tulane in the CFP projections. The other 10 teams in the CFP predictions remain the same. USC at number 18 Michigan and sixth-ranked Tennessee at number 15 Oklahoma are pivotal games in addition to Utah at Oklahoma State with CFP implications.
Kansas State is at BYU. That's a tough game for Kansas State. Depending on the outcome of Utah at Oklahoma State, one of those teams could pass Kansas State as the current projected team from the Big XII in the CFP. The Big XII should have at least one impactful game on the CFP for the remainder of this season.