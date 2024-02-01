Predicting every game on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
Week 1
New Mexico is in shambles following the firing of former head coach Danny Gonzales, and the limited talent that was on the team has mostly found new homes elsewhere. One man's trash is another man's treasure, though, and Arizona hired Gonzales to be the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. It's hard to imagine New Mexico will be in any state yet to beat Arizona in Tucson, so chalk this up as a win and a 1-0 start to Brennan's tenure.
Week 2
Long gone are the days of stunning 2-point upsets at home by an FCS team. Arizona takes home the win and moves to 2-0 on the season. No further discussion needed.
Week 3
There are plenty of factors playing into this Arizona loss early in the schedule. First of all, this is unofficially Arizona's first road game within the Big 12 and Arizona's first time playing Kansas State in Manhattan — all seven games in the matchup history have been played in Tucson. Secondly, this is a bowl-game-winning Kansas State team with a lot of continuity both on the roster and regarding the coaching staff. Arizona may still be settling into having Brennan at the helm and this is a prime spot for the Wildcats to drop to 2-1 on the season.