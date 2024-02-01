Predicting every game on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
Week 4: Bye
Week 5
This is a Utah team that will be even better in 2024 so long as quarterback Cam Rising doesn't face any setbacks. Arizona will have to head to Salt Lake City and will also be tasked with defending former Wildcat wideout Dorian Singer. However, losing both starting safeties to the 2024 NFL Draft bodes well for Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan to exploit the secondary. Arizona moves to 3-1 against a familiar foe.
Week 6
Texas Tech is a team still looking to find its footing with signal caller Behren Morton at the helm in his first full season as the starter. An offense that's facing some uncertainty at the skill positions paired with being on the road will mean that running back Tahj Brooks will see some serious usage. This game is poised to have Arizona letting it rip on offense to keep pace with Texas Tech, but they barely escape with a win and move to 4-1.
Week 7
BYU is a team that will be improving with the vast majority of the skill players returning in 2024, but the questions surrounding whether Jake Retzlaff is the real deal or not are hard to ignore. Arizona may be rattled by the difference in atmosphere of a Big 12 crowd on the road, but they will settle in. Arizona takes care of business and moves to 5-1 on the season.