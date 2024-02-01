Predicting every game on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
Week 11: Bye
Week 12
Houston will likely be figuring out its identity in Willie Fritz's first year as a head coach. They struggled in their first year in the Big 12 last year and will likely need the full season to establish chemistry. The defense was heavily bolstered via the transfer portal after Jamaree Caldwell left for Oregon and Chidozie Nwanko left for Texas, but it still won't be enough to stop the rolling Wildcats. Arizona moves to 8-2 on the season.
Week 13
You didn't think I was going to have Arizona win out, did you? I have to be at least a little realistic. Playing in Utah and Florida isn't quite as difficult as playing in Texas, where the football roots run as deep as can be. Quarterback Josh Hoover is set to take over for his first full season as the starter and they added former Boise State wideout Eric McAlister and former Baylor tight end Drake Dabney in the transfer portal. Despite the questionable running back room, TCU manages to end Arizona's roll and the Wildcats fall to 8-3 on the season.
Week 14
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has quietly been cooking up in Tempe, and he'll be bringing his team's best down to Tucson in the season finale. After Arizona has won the last two, the Sun Devils will bring them down to Earth again. Jaden Rashada seems like he'll get it together and Arizona State is looking to be quite the complete team at this point in the offseason. The Territorial Cup will head back to Tempe, Arizona State will reserve bragging rights for the year, and Arizona will fall to 8-4 on the season to close it out with a whimper.