Predicting every game on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
Final record prediction: 8-4
Arizona still has a very outside shot at winning the Big 12, but I doubt an 8-4 (6-3 in Big 12) record will take it. Oklahoma State is still poised to be an extremely solid team, Utah could come back in a big way, and TCU may return to its former glory sooner rather than later.
A more realistic (but still optimistic) outcome would be contending to finish at second in the conference standings and potentially finishing at third. Making the College Football Playoff in Brennan's first year feels like lofty expectations, so focusing on a bowl game first, the conference second, and only then considering playoff chances would be the ideal order of priorities.
