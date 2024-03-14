Zona Zealots
Predicting every Quarterfinals game of the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament

The Pac-12 Basketball Tournament quarterfinals tip off at 12:00 p.m. Arizona time, so let's stake some flags before any scores are finalized and predict the final scores of each of the four games that determine the Semifinals matchups.

By Mason Duhon

Mar 2, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a basket against
Mar 2, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a basket against / Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
With the first round through, the contenders have been separated from the pretenders. No. 9 seed USC took down No. 8 seed Washington in the first game of the first round, and No. 5 seed UCLA followed in their rivals' shoes with a win over No. 12 seed Oregon State. The evening games saw No. 10 seed Stanford win in a thrilling overtime game after No. 7 seed Cal went cold for the entire second half and No. 6 Utah outclass No. 11 Arizona State from the jump.

The quarterfinals tip off at 12:00 p.m. Arizona time, so let's stake some flags before any scores are finalized.

