Pro Football Focus names Arizona CB Tacario Davis top 50 player nationally
Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis was named in the"PFF College 50: The 50 best players in college football ahead of the 2024 season" on Wednesday. Davis has been repeatedly honored with preseason recognition entering the 2024 season.
Davis has been named to the watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List and Nagurski Trophy, preseason All-Big 12, and an Athlon Sports and Phil Steele All-American. Davis was named Associated Press second-team All-Pac-12 following the 2023 season.
After appearing in five games as a true freshman in 2022, Davis played in all 13 games with 11 starts in 2023. Davis had 25 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 16 pass breakups in a breakout 2023 season. Davis has risen quickly on the projected 2025 NFL Draft board.
The NFL Mock Draft Database currently projects Davis as the 40th prospect for 2025. Davis was as high as 14th on the NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board for 2025. With another breakout season in 2024, Davis should challenge to be an All-American during the 2024 season.
"26. CB TACARIO DAVIS, ARIZONA- Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF
The first thing you notice about Davis is his freakish size at 6-foot-4. That length allows him to significantly bother receivers at the catch point. The sophomore posted a 27.8% forced incompletion rate in 2023, ranking fifth among Power Five cornerbacks. Davis forced more incompletions (14) in single coverage than he allowed catches (11)"
Per Justin Spears in the Arizona Daily Star, Davis led "the Pac-12 in pass breakups (16) and received an 85.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He had the highest overall PFF grade (84.2) amongst UA players last year." Davis can effectively shut down his area of the field in pass coverage.
Davis entered the transfer portal during the 2024 off-season before deciding to return to Arizona. Retaining Davis might have been the biggest win of the off-season for new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. Arizona was not going to sign a transfer as good as Davis at nearly any position.
Davis and linebacker Jacob Manu give Arizona one of the best defensive duos nationally. Defensive coordinator Duane Akina will be able to be creative with Davis shutting down at least one opposing wide receiver. Expect Davis to receive a lot of postseason accolades during the 2024 season.