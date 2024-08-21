Pro Football Focus ranks Noah Fifita top 10 Power conference starting QB
After a breakout redshirt freshman season in 2023, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is ranked seventh by Pro Football Focus among Power Conference starters. Shadeur Sanders of Colorado is the only Big XII QB ranked ahead of Fitia on the Pro Football Focus list. Fifita was near the top of several passing categories in the Pac-12 in 2023.
Fifita was second in completion percentage, fourth in yards per attempt and third in passer rating in the Pac-12 in 2024. After taking over as the starter in week four during the 2023 season, Fifita threw for 2,869 yards, had the sixth highest total in Arizona history for a single season with 25 touchdown passes and had six interceptions.
Fifita set the Arizona single-game record with 527 passing yards versus Arizona State in 2023. The return of Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is huge for new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. Fifita threw for over 300 yards in five of his nine starts during the 2024 season.
The Football Writers Association of America named Fifita the Freshman of the Year. Fifita was also named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Fifita has been honored throughout the preseason being named to several watch lists and a pair of preseason All-American teams.
"7. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats- Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
Fifita...instantly became one of the nation’s most accurate passers, finishing the year with a 71.9% completion percentage, which ranked sixth in college football. As the season wore on, he became more willing to throw the ball downfield, in part because of his pre-existing chemistry with Tetairoa McMillan. If he parlays his late-season hot streak into similar 2024 success, Fifita will be one of the nation’s best quarterbacks."
Fifita's 71.9 completion percentage in 2023 set an Arizona single-season record. The willingness to throw the ball downfield showed as Fifita was 18th nationally with 24 completions of 30 or more yards. Expect Fifita to continue ranking high with long competitions. The connection between Fifita and McMillan dates to youth football.
Led by Fifita and McMillan, Arizona will continue to have one of the best passing offenses nationally. Arizona was eighth nationally in 2021 averaging 308.3 passing yards per game. With another season like 2023, Fifita will become well known throughout college football during his first season playing in the Big XII.