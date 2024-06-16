Projecting Arizona Basketball's starting lineup (again) for the 2024-25 season
By Mason Duhon
3: Small forward
Starter: KJ Lewis (Sophomore)
Lewis will return to his more natural No. 3 position for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-4 wing shot 46.6% from the field last year despite only scoring 6.1 points per game, and he stuffs the stat sheet in other areas too: 3.1 assists, 1.9 turnovers, and 1.1 steals per game. Despite being listed on the roster as a guard, he will play a role more akin to a forward just like Pelle Larsson did.
He will be the third head of the three-headed monster of NBA-caliber players to suit up in Red and Blue next season. Like Love and Bradley, he also declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, but he was likely scouting his prospects out like Bradley. Expect Lewis to get his fair share of national recognition in Year 2 with the Wildcats and his first as a starter.
Backup: Anthony Dell'Orso (Junior)
Dell'Orso is one of the most slept on players on Arizona's roster by virtue of being from a smaller mid-major program that had a losing season last year. Make no mistake, though, 'Delly' — as Campbell fans referred to him — was an über productive member of the Fightin' Camels for two seasons and should fit right in when he lands in Tucson.
The 6-foot-6 Australian has played in every one of Campbell's 66 games since arriving ahead of the 2022-23 season. He earned his first start against Stetson in November 2022 before starting 58 of the next 60 games. In 2023-24, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the floor and 38% from range.
I was wrong about a few things in the last go-around, but Dell'Orso being a contributor was not one of them. If there's anybody I'll stake a flag on, it's Delly.