Projecting Arizona Football's starting lineup in the 2024 season
Four months after initially projecting Arizona Football's starting lineup, we're taking another crack at who the starting 22 and top specialists will be for the 2024 season.
By Mason Duhon
4 of 4
Special teams
K: Tyler Loop
P: Jordan Forbes
LS: Trey Naughton
With punter Kyle Ostendorp and long snapper Seth MacKellar gone, kicker Tyler Loop is the only specialist returning to his starting role in 2024. However, former backup punter Jordan Forbes is poised to slide up on the depth chart while incoming Western Kentucky transfer and Tucson native Trey Naughton takes up long-snapping duties.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!