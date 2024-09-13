Quali Conley and Arizona run offense could have big game versus Kansas State
Arizona running back Quali Conley is in line to be the workhorse for the Wildcats in the backfield with starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt out with an eligibility issue. Conley carried 17 times for 112 yards and caught five passes for 38 versus NAU on Saturday. Conley could have a big game versus Kansas State.
Tulane RB Makhi Hughes had 21 carries for 128 yards and a 6.1 yards per carry average and caught five passes for 37 yards versus Kansas State in a 34-27 loss on Saturday. Conley should have a big game versus Kansas State in Manhattan on Friday night.
Conley is 25th nationally averaging 101.0 rushing yards per game in 2024. As Croskey-Merritt's backup in the season opener, Conley had 10 carries for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Conley is one of only five players nationally with two runs of 50 or more yards this season.
Conley is second on Arizona with eight receptions for 67 yards in 2024. As a versatile threat offensively, Conley is 14th nationally averaging 134.5 yards from scrimmage per game. Conley is an important player for Arizona throughout the rest of the season to take pressure off of All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Although it was only one game, Kansas State is 75th nationally versus FBS opponents allowing 149 rushing yards versus Tulane. Kansas State held FCS Tennessee-Martin to 38 carries for 36 yards. Kansas State allowed five runs of 10 or more yards and two of 30 or more yards versus Tulane.
Hughes had runs of 32 and 39 yards and added seven, nine and 10-yard carries versus Kansas State. Kansas State was also vulnerable allowing big pass plays to Tulane. If Conley can break big runs, it will open up the passing game for Arizona and allow quarterback Noah Fifita and McMillan more room in the secondary.
Kansas State was 77th in 2023 allowing 159.25 rushing yards per game versus FBS opponents. Despite being on the road, Arizona should have opportunities to be successful offensively versus Kansas State. After running for 28 yards in the first half versus New Mexico in the season opener, Arizona has 365 in the last six quarters.