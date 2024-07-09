Zona Zealots
Ranking every Arizona Wildcats Basketball rivalry

Over 100 years of basketball will lead to some teams being on the receiving end of more hard feelings than others.

By Mason Duhon

Dayton v Arizona
Dayton v Arizona / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
Bryant Selebangue, Motiejus Krivas
Arizona v Arizona State / Chris Coduto/GettyImages

In (almost) every other sport, the ever-heated rivalry between Arizona and ASU would top the list, but basketball is a little different. The reason the Sun Devils aren't the Wildcats' chief rivals on the hardwood boils down to one simple fact: ASU has never been that good. In the entire run of the Pac-10/12, ASU is the only squad that failed to win a Pac-12 regular season, conference tournament, or national championship.

Arizona won the first nine matchups between the schools and 25 of the first 30. ASU didn't win more than three straight games — winning eight straight over three seasons in the late 1930s — until Arizona had already amassed 48 wins in the series. While ASU has found wins in spurts from the late 50s to the mid-60s and in the 80s, Arizona has controlled this series comfortably over the last 20-odd years.

Even the recent years have brought some fireworks like the 60-foot heave by Desmond Cambridge to shatter Arizona's hopes at the buzzer and Caleb Love embracing being a Wildcat and throwing up the "forks down" during last season's 40-point clobbering. Matchups between these two bitter rivals will always be entertaining, and it's satisfying to have such a commanding lead in the all-time series.

