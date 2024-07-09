Ranking every Arizona Wildcats Basketball rivalry
By Mason Duhon
This rivalry is so important to Arizona and UCLA that three matchups over the next four seasons have already been scheduled despite moving to different conferences. The two schools first met in the 1922-23 season, where they played four times and each won two apiece before UCLA won 20 of the next 21 matchups between 1950 and 1984.
Arizona has come a long way to make this a competitive series, though, winning 11 of the 15 matchups from 1985-91. The Bruins struck back in 1992, ending Arizona's 71-game home win streak and sweeping the Wildcats on the season for the first time in five years. Even in 1996-97 when Arizona went on to win its only National Championship, UCLA swept the Wildcats during the regular season.
Even in recent years, Arizona's two Pac-12 Tournament Championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23 were won in games against UCLA with rosters featuring professional-caliber players. UCLA is no longer the perennial title contender they once were, but blue blood still runs through Bruin veins and Arizona has a penchant for drawing it.
