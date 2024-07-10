Ranking every Arizona Wildcats Football rivalry
Which team logos are on the Arizona locker room dart board after over 100 years of playing football?
By Mason Duhon
The University of Arizona has more than a century of athletics history under its belt, meaning there has been plenty of time to form multiple rivalries across various sports.
In recent years, Arizona has largely fallen into a pattern of keeping just one main rival for football, contrasting heavily with the multiple basketball rivals. However, two more of Arizona's historical rivalries from the Border Conference days will be reignited in the 2024 season.