Ranking the Big XII Matchups for Arizona Basketball in 2024-25
The Big XII released its opponent schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, and we rank the top matchups for Arizona Basketball in its inaugural season in their new Conference.
We may be in the dead of Summer currently but that doesn't mean we are short on Arizona Basketball news either!
No! In fact, over the past few weeks, fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the Big XII's first-ever opponent schedule following the additions of Arizona, ASU, Colorado, and Utah to the conference.
And finally, after much anticipation, we have a good idea of who the Wildcats will play next year in its inaugural season in their new Conference.
Making news on Thursday afternoon, the Big XII gave us a glimpse into the opponent matchups for 2024-25, and in short here is who the Wildcats will face!
Home-and-Away:
- ASU
- Baylor
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
Home Only:
- UCF
- Colorado
- Houston
- TCU
- Utah
Away Only:
- Cincinnati
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- West Virginia
Overall, the Wildcats have a pretty strong list of games, and for us long-time Pac-12 watchers it is going to be quite an adjustment, mainly because there are no long Sunday night games in Pullman, Corvallis, or Westwood at 9 pm in front 187 people, and the competition from top-to-bottom is better, but I digress.
With that said, I rank the Top 5 Big XII matchups for Arizona Basketball this coming season! (*Please note, this list is subjective and is based on my opinion). So here we go!