Ranking the Big XII Matchups for Arizona Basketball in 2024-25
No. 5 Arizona vs BYU
Never mind that Mark Pope is no longer in Provo and is now the coach at his alma mater Kentucky, this is a team fresh off of an NCAA Tournament bid as a 6-seed, and overall the Cougars have quite a bit of talent returning.
In 2024-25, BYU will largely be led by Trevin Knell, Richie Saunders, Dallin Hall, and Fousseyni Traore. Additionally, they have added some solid pieces in Utah transfer Keba Keita (who gave the Wildcats fits last year), as well as Rutgers forward Mawot Mag, and arguably their most notable commitment in rising international star Egor Demin.
While they may not be a top team in the Big XII this coming season, from top-to-bottom, this is a competitive roster, and given the production that they have returning, they are still going to be a darn good team! Plus, the J. Willard Marriott Center happens to be a very tough place to play.
Because of those reasons, this Home-and-Away matchup ranks No. 5 on my list!