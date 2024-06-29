Ranking the Big XII Matchups for Arizona Basketball in 2024-25
No. 4 Arizona vs Iowa State
One of the better teams in the Big XII heading into the 2024-25 season, Iowa State is not only going to be a tough matchup for the Cats, but it is going to be one of the more intriguing ones in my opinion!
First off, this is a program that Arizona has not faced often, with their last matchup coming in 2018 as part of the Maui Invitational where the Wildcats won. Overall, Arizona holds the slim, 4-3 series lead, with the Cats winning the last three straight.
But more importantly, this is a talented group. They return their top four scorers in Keshon Gilbert, Tamin Lipsey, Curtis Jones, and Milan Momcilovic, and beyond that, they add the highly-touted Nojus Indrusaitis from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH, as well as Joshua Jefferson from Saint Mary's and Dishon Jackson from Charlotte.
This should be a good test for Arizona and the fact that they will have to travel to Hilton Coliseum this year makes this one of the more exciting matchups this season!