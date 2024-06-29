Ranking the Big XII Matchups for Arizona Basketball in 2024-25
No. 3 Arizona vs Houston
Houston is a good team! Despite losing Jamal Shead, this is a group that returns seven of its nine top scorers from a season ago, and they have also added a decent recruiting class to pair with Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan at point guard.
Granted, there are some lingering questions about how efficient this offense will be in 2024-25, especially after losing Shead; however, Houston's identity under head coach Calvin Sampson has always been being a tough, defensive-minded, and physical basketball team. And we all saw how that turned out in the 2022 NCAA Tournament when they bounced the Wildcats in the Sweet 16.
Luckily, Arizona only faces the Cougars at home and does not have to travel to Houston this year; however, this should be an exciting matchup and is a good litmus test on how the Wildcats are going to fare in the Big XII this year, where teams are more scrappy and physical.