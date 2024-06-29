Ranking the Big XII Matchups for Arizona Basketball in 2024-25
No. 2 Arizona vs Baylor
To me, Baylor is one of the top teams in the conference this year. They are just a few years removed from winning the National Title, and while they lose several key pieces from last year's roster, they still bring in A LOT of talent.
The Bears have one of the best recruiting classes in 2024 as they add one of the top wing freshmen in VJ Edgecombe, but they also bring in a talented point guard in Rob Wright, and another skilled wing in Jason Asemota.
Beyond that, they add a few skilled transfers including Norchad Omier (Miami), Jeremy Roach (Duke), and Jalen Celestine (Cal). So to me, this roster is still talented from top-to-bottom.
To me, Baylor essentially reloaded its roster with talent, and add in the fact that they too are a tough-minded, defensive, and physical team, and this makes for one of the better matchups this season! Plus, Foster Pavilion is a fantastic arena and will be a tough place to play for the Cats!