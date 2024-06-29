Ranking the Big XII Matchups for Arizona Basketball in 2024-25
No. 1 Arizona vs Kansas
This one seems like a no-brainer. To me, Kansas is the class of the conference this year, and they are the consensus No. 1 team in the country, as well as the pre-season odds-on title favorites entering the 2024-25 season!
First, they return a large contingency of talent that includes Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, Jr., Dajuan Harris, Jr., and Elmarko Jackson among others, additionally, they have a talented recruiting class and bring in one of the best transfer classes, highlighted by AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Rylan Griffen (Alabama), and Noah Shelby (Rice) among others.
Roster construction-wise, they are deep, talented, and athletic, and head coach Bill Self has a great idea of what he wants to do year-to-year, and they are one of the best teams in the country consistently.
Never mind that we do not get an Arizona-Kansas Home-and-Away for 2024-25 like we should have; however, I think most Wildcat fans, can agree that this is the most exciting/intriguing matchup for the coming season. KU is the class of the conference, they are a blueblood team, and beating them at Phog Allen will not be easy by any means.
Anyways, these are just my Top 5 Big XII matchups for Arizona, would you have anyone different on this list? Either way, we are excited for the upcoming basketball season, and cannot wait for the Wildcats to have a step up in competition this year!
