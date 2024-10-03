Rayshon Luke redshirt thins already short Arizona RB depth
As first reported by Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star and ESPN Tucson junior running back Rayshon Luke decided to redshirt the rest of the 2024 season. Luke was able to redshirt with Arizona completing their fourth game on Saturday versus Utah. Players can appear in up to four games in one season and maintain a redshirt.
Luke will have the option of returning to Arizona or entering the transfer portal after the 2024 season. Arizona is already thin at RB with start Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined because of an eligibility issue. Quali Conley. Kedrick Reescano and redshirt freshman Brandon Johnson are the only remaining Arizona scholarship RBs.
Luke has four carries for 13 yards and six receptions for 52 yards this season. In two-plus collegiate seasons, Luke has 56 carries for 271 yards and one TD, 11 receptions for 148 yards two kick returns for 22 yards. Luke was behind Conley and Reescano throughout the first four games in 2024.\
Conley leads Arizona with 55 carries for 322 yards and four touchdowns and is second on the Wildcats with 11 receptions for 83 yards. Reescano has 16 carries for 147 yards and one TD with six receptions for 52 yards. Johnson has not appeared this season per ArizonaWildcats.Com.
Luke was a four-star signee with Arizona in the 2022 Class as the 212th prospect, 18th RB and 14th player in California out of legendary Bellflower St. John's Bosco. Luke was the second-highest rated signee in the 2022 Arizona class behind projected 2025 NFL Top 10 Draft Pick Tetaiora McMillan.
Arizona cannot afford any injuries at RBm particularly to Conley or Reescano. Arizona hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas Tech is 83rd nationally allowing 153.60 rushing yards per game, 87th with opponents posting 4.34 yards per carry and 125th with 13 rushing TDs scored versus the Red Raiders.