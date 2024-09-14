Reactions to Malachi Riley injury versus Kansas State
Arizona wide receiver Malachi Riley suffered an apparent non-contact ankle or knee injury in the fourth quarter of the 31-7 loss at Kansas State on Friday night. The injury came on second and 10 from the Arizona 39 as quarterback Noah Fifita attempted to connect with Riley at the 49 with 1:02 left in the game.
Riley had to be helped off the field. Riley did not record a reception on a night that Tetairoa McMillan dominated the targets from Fifita again. After recording two receptions for 11 yards versus Northern Arizona last week, McMillan had 11 receptions for 138 yards on 14 targets on Friday night.
Arizona might finally have developed a second receiver this season Montana Lemonious-Craig had six receptions for 75 yards on seven targets versus Kansas State. Riley was expected to compete with Lemonious-Craig and Reymello as the second and third WR for Arizona.
Murphy has been out with an injury. With Riley suffering what is apparently a serious injury, it's another blow to the depth for Arizona at WR. Arizona will have to develop more WRs during the bye week. Arizona will be off until September 21 when it travels to number 12 Utah.
No information was available in the postgame about how severe the injury to Riley was. It's pure speculation, but it sounds like Riley will likely need an MRI when Arizona returns to Tucson following the loss at Kansas State. Riley is a sophomore who caught four passes for 90 yards as a freshman in 2023.
Riley was the 613th prospect, 90th WR and 54th player in California out of Centennial High School in Moreno Valley, California. Riley was the seventh-ranked player and second-best WR in the 2023 Arizona class. Devin Hyatt was the top-ranked WR in the 2023 Arizona class.
Arizona had the option of letting Kansas State run out the clock. Head coach Brent Brennan chose to call timeouts and get the ball back for Arizona to add another score. Another Arizona score would not have changed the outcome. It could be argued a late score would have been positive for Arizona.