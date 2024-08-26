Rivals projects Arizona as favorite for 4-star SF Hudson Greer
Arizona is the projected leader for four-star small forward Hudson Greer per Rivals.Com Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy. Cassidy gives Arizona a slight edge over Kansas with two-time defending national champion Connecticut a dark horse. Connecticut could be joining the Big XII per reports.
Greer who originally attended Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas transferred to national powerhouse Montverde Academy for the upcoming school year. Greer is the 32nd-ranked prospect and 13th small forward in the 2025 class by Rivals. Arizona does not currently have any players committed in the 2025 class.
Greer has career high school averages of 19.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 53.47 percent from the floor, 75.83 percent from the free throw line and 39.13 percent on three-point attempts. Per On3, Greer took an official visit to Creighton in December and is scheduled to visit Arizona, Kansas, UConn and Alabama this fall.
The visit to Alabama is scheduled for September 6-8, Arizona on October 4-5 and Connecticut, on October 11-13 per the Kansas City Star earlier this month. The Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy is leading the recruitment of Greer for the Wildcats.
"As for Greer, I’d peg Arizona as the slight leader for the time being with Kansas running in a close second and very much within striking distance. The Jayhawks and Wildcats are jockeying for position at the top...Right now, I see it as a top two that could become a top three down the road, with the order being Arizona, Kansas and UConn. It seems highly unlikely that a program outside of those three lands the four-star wing."- Rob Cassidy, Rivals Recruiting Director.
247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jennings praises Greer for his basketball instincts, high motor and improving athleticism and skill set. Greer spent the summer playing on the USA Basketball under 18 team for Tommy Lloyd. Coaching the under-18 national team should help Arizona and Lloyd in recruiting.
There are three upcoming official visits scheduled to Arizona other than Greer. Four-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia is visiting Arizona the weekend of August 31. Four-star Washington D.C. combo guard Derek Dixon is visiting Arizona the weekend of September 31 and Five-star small forward Koa Pet from Gilbert is visiting the weekend of October 4.
Arizona is currently trending for Khamenia and Peat per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Commitments from Greer, Khamernia and Peat would give Arizona the top-ranked recruiting class as is stands now. Iowa State currently has the top-ranked 2025 class with none of the blue bloods in the top 10.