San Antonio-area Athlete Sean Robinson commits to Arizona Football
Following a busy weekend in the Old Pueblo, Arizona Football received their second commitment on Monday from San Antonio-area athlete, Sean Robinson.
It was a busy recruiting weekend a Tucson, and while Southern California defensive back Joshua Tuchek committed to Arizona Football on Monday morning, the Wildcats weren't done on the day.
Making more news on Monday, Arizona also received another commitment on the day, this time adding 2025 San Antonio-area athlete, Sean Robinson.
A standout athlete and two-sport star at Steele High School in Cibolo, TX, Robinson picked the Wildcats despite receiving offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Nebraska, and Tulane among others.
Standing 6-foot-3-inches and weighing 205 pounds, Sean Robinson is going to be a standout athlete for Arizona Football.
Just days after hosting several for a huge recruiting extravaganza this weekend, the Wildcats received their second commitment on the day with the addition of Robinson, and overall, this is a good one!
Hailing from the San Antonio area in Texas, Robinson is a big and lengthy athlete with tremendous speed, athleticism, and upside. Playing multiple sports and positions at Steele High School, Sean is an intriguing player.
This is a kid who could easily play wide receiver given his size, speed, and length, or I could also see him lining up as a bigger safety. Overall, he is just so versatile that the Wildcats can get creative in where and how they want to use him.
You can watch his highlights here!
