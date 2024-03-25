Scouting the opponent: What No. 2 Arizona can expect from No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen
No. 2 Arizona Basketball will be taking on No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles. The Tigers are a team that has flown under the radar, so let's scout the team and see what Arizona will have on its hands.
By Mason Duhon
No. 2 Arizona outlasted No. 7 Dayton in the round of 32 in a 76-68 victory to secure a second Sweet Sixteen appearance in three seasons, and they'll be taking on No. 6 Clemson. The Tigers knocked off No. 3 Baylor 72-64 in Memphis, setting up a showdown between Tigers and Wildcats in the concrete jungle of Los Angeles.
Clemson (23-11, 11-9 in ACC) is largely a team that has flown under the radar and finished 6th in the conference standings. After getting sent packing in their first game of the ACC Tournament against a lower seed, the Tigers have responded by rattling off back-to-back underdog wins.