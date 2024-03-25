Scouting the opponent: What No. 2 Arizona can expect from No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen
No. 2 Arizona Basketball will be taking on No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles. The Tigers are a team that has flown under the radar, so let's scout the team and see what Arizona will have on its hands.
By Mason Duhon
Leadership:
Brownell is in his 13th season at the helm for Clemson Basketball, where he has amassed a 264-188 record and become the winningest head man in Tigers program history. He's led Clemson to six 20-plus-win seasons, four NCAA Tournament appearances, and four NIT appearances, and this is the first time the Tigers have been dancing in three years.
His teams bowed out of the first round of March Madness back in his first year in 2011 and just three years ago in 2021, and this is just the second time he's led the Tigers to wins in the NCAA Tournament. The last time Clemson had any success on this stage was six seasons ago in the 2017-18 season when Clemson made the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in over 20 years, but the Tigers ran into No. 1 seed Kansas to unfavorable results and lost 80-76.
Hall is the heart and soul of this Clemson team. The fourth-year senior has played his entire collegiate career in purple and orange and has been a locked-and-loaded starter for the last three seasons. He's a multi-tooled center with a more compact frame (6-foot-10, 248 pounds) who can reliably shoot the three-ball and sinks about 50% of his shots from the field. He also leads the team in total blocks by a wide margin with 50 for an average of 1.5 and steals with 27 for an average of 0.8.
His accolades have gotten progressively more prestigious: All-ACC honorable mention in his sophomore year, All-ACC Third team in his junior year, and peaking at First Team All-ACC this season. He's in the running for the US Basketball Writers' Association's Oscar Robertson Trophy and was an honorable mention for All-American by the AP. He's the leader of this Clemson squad and wants to keep what's likely to be his final season alive.