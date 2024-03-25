Scouting the opponent: What No. 2 Arizona can expect from No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen
No. 2 Arizona Basketball will be taking on No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles. The Tigers are a team that has flown under the radar, so let's scout the team and see what Arizona will have on its hands.
Key contributors:
Schieffelin is the team's Swiss army knife who can do a little bit of everything. The junior has made a huge leap in production between years two and three, and he was the recipient of the 2024 ACC Most Improved Player award. Schieffelin is a menace on the glass, and averages a team-leading 9.6 rebounds per game and 220 of his 316 boards came on defense.
He's taken the fourth-most shots on the team (212) and has cashed in on an extremely effective 57.1% of his shots. This is the second highest on the team, and the highest of the four players with over 150 shots taken. Arizona's Swedish army knife, Pelle Larsson, should spend a lot of time matched up on Schieffelin to match his size and have the athleticism advantage.
Girard — an All-ACC honorable mention guard — is Clemson's other top triggerman. He plays an extremely aggressive game: 234 of his 350 field goal attempts were from distance, and 98 of the 150 shots he's cashed in on were from range.
He shoots at nearly a 42% clip from beyond the arc, and he has nearly twice (98) the amount of made 3-pointers as Hall (50) does. For context, Caleb Love has made 92 shots and shoots 37.5% from downtown. The key to shutting Girard down is to have a taller, patient defender with quick-twitch reflexes on him to close in on any looks he may get.
Hunter quarterbacks the Clemson offense and is the one that brings the ball across the court. He's a relentless court general who has the second-most minutes (32.5) on the team. He creates plays when the ball is in his hands, whether he's the one scoring or dishing out an assist.
Hunter leads the team with 99 total assists for an average of 3.0 per game while also being the third-leading scorer for the Tigers with 12.5 point per game. To keep Hunter in check, the defense needs to keep him on the perimeter and force him into 3-pointers where he doesn't thrive nearly as well as in other areas of the game.
