Season comes to heartbreaking end for Arizona Baseball
TUCSON, AZ - Despite a solid showing this year, the season came to an abrupt end for Arizona Baseball (36-23, 20-10) as the Wildcats lost in Regional play.
Beginning Regional play in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday evening, Arizona Baseball entered the weekend with a ton of hope.
Securing the 16th seed overall, and being named one of the Regional hosts for 2024, the Wildcats were seemingly roaring and ready for a deep tournament so long as they took care of business. However, the Wildcats' tournament showing was more like a small whimper.
Turning to Clark Candiotti in game one, the Cats jumped ahead early against in-state foe Grand Canyon; however, the bats would then turn cold, allowing the Lopes to climb back ahead after a three-run sixth inning.
Trailing 5-3, Arizona would get one back in the bottom of the sixth when a few timely hits set up Blake McDonald to single up the middle and bring home Mason White to make it 5-4.
Unfortunately, that would be the last bit of offensive life Arizona would show the rest of the weekend as GCU went on to outscore the Wildcats 4-0 over the final three innings to come away with the 9-4 win.
Hoping to avoid elimination, Arizona Baseball would need a win against Dallas Baptist on Saturday if they were to stay alive.
Turning to Cam Walty in game two, unfortunately, the Patriots would pound the Wildcats' righty as Walty surrendered nine hits and six runs in just 4.0 innings pitched. While Arizona's bullpen held DBU to just three hits and one run over the final five innings, it was the bats that failed Arizona in this one.
Falling behind 4-0 early on, Arizona seemingly had no response for Dallas Baptist as the Cats could only generate five hits and were unable to score as the visiting Patriots blanked the Wildcats by a 7-0 final.
With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 36-23 (20-10) on the year, and their season ends in heartbreak yet again.
As for Chip Hale and the Wildcats, their focus now turns to a long and grueling offseason, and hopefully, one in which they can continue to address their pitching needs as well as add a few more bats to the lineup!
