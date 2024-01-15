Seven emerging candidates to take over as head coach for Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
TUCSON, AZ - With Jedd Fisch headed to Seattle to take on the University of Washington head coaching position, the search for a new Arizona Football head coach begins. With Arizona on the rise, it suddenly becomes a sought-after coaching vacancy and will attract high-quality candidates. The list contains in-house hires, active head coaches, and other coaches looking for a shot at the big chair.
The general sentiment of many players, including Jacob Manu, Tacario Davis, and several early enrollees, is one of shock and disbelief. Given that his final meeting with the team notably lasted just three minutes, there may be a chance for the next head coach to retain a solid amount of last year's players.
Carroll is one of the top candidates emerging for the position. His promotion would keep a lot of continuity in the program and could be the best way to stop Arizona from hemorrhaging players via the transfer portal and coaches to other jobs. One of the best things that promoting Carroll brings is a potential grab at his dad, Pete Carroll.
Pete Carroll was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks a few days ago, and could potentially be swayed into joining his son as a member of the Arizona staff. The ideal situation for Arizona is retaining Brennan Carroll and finding a way to bring a legendary head coach at both the collegiate and professional ranks into the building in Tucson as the splash replacement hire.
Nansen just left the Wildcats to go and take a position with Steve Sarkisian and reigning Big-12 champion Texas. However, with the big chair opening up, there has been more push for Arizona to pursue a reunion after just a short stint apart. This push notably includes standout linebacker Jacob Manu, who sent out a tweet with the hashtag "#HireNansen". He seems to be the predominant favorite among Arizona players.
Nansen was largely responsible for the massive turnaround of the Arizona defense in his second year. The Wildcats went from allowing 36.5 points per game in 2022 to 21.1 points per game in 2023 and allowed nearly 1,000 fewer yards of total offense. Nansen would bring a sense of continuity to a program that is suddenly facing uncertainty once again.
Brennan was a candidate in the last round of Arizona's coaching search, having interviewed for the position in the 2020-21 offseason. When he interviewed following a bowl game win in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he had only accumulated one winning season in his time as a head coach at San Jose State.
Since then, he has proven to be a winner. San Jose State went 5-7 in the season after his Arizona interview, but he has posted back-to-back 7-win seasons and bowl game appearances with an otherwise unknown program. He is a proven head coach and can win with limited resources, which Arizona may find itself dealing with again soon, so he should be on Arizona's list of people to call.
Traylor has done remarkable things with UTSA over his four seasons as a head coach. He is just the third coach the program has ever had, and he has never posted a losing season. In his first season, the 2020 COVID-19 plagued season, he led the Roadrunners to a 7-5 record and a bowl game appearance.
In 2021, UTSA went 12-2 and Traylor followed the lofty expectations up with an 11-3 season in 2022. In both years, UTSA appeared in but lost a bowl game. The 2023 season finally saw some postseason success, as the Roadrunners finished 9-4 with a win in the Frisco Bowl over Marshall. Traylor has earned his shot at a big-time coaching job, and he is a master at keeping good players in-house (aside from Zakhari Franklin).
Kinne is on a meteoric rise over the last few years. He was hired as the head coach at FCS-level Incarnate Word in 2022, where he led the Cardinals to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the FCS playoffs. He immediately made the jump to the FBS, latching on as the head coach with Texas State ahead of the 2023 season.
In his first season with the Bobcats, Kinne led them to unprecedented success with an 8-5 record and the first FBS bowl game appearance in Texas State history. Texas State demolished Rice in a 45-21 beatdown, securing the program's first win (and emptying SMU's stadium of its beer). Kinne has shown to be able to do a lot with the bare minimum and is masterful with the transfer portal and maximizing available talent.
Odom has experience winning at a very high level, but he's a few years removed from it. He's coming off his first season as the head coach for UNLV, where he led them to a 9-5 record that includes a loss in a high-scoring Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Even before then, though, he managed to pull together three straight winning seasons in the SEC with Mizzou and a pair of bowl game appearances. In 2017, Odom led the Tigers to a 7-5 regular season and he followed it up with an 8-4 regular season in 2018. Despite the fact that it's been a while since coaching in a high-caliber position, he still is a solid name that could do well with the Wildcats.
Riley's is a name that is relatively unheralded in national circles, but he has a great pedigree. It's not outside of Arizona's nature to take a chance on a promising assistant coach with strong ties to great coaches to take the helm. He spent 2023 with Clemson as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, where he was tasked with helping develop sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik in his first season as a starter.
His claim to fame was being the OC for a TCU team that made the national championship game in 2022. Quentin Johnson, Steve Avila, Kendre Miller, Derrius Davis, and Max Duggan were all offensive players under Garrett Riley who were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Riley is an unheralded name, but he has a decent resume and has been looking for his shot in the big chair.