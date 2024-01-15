Seven emerging candidates to take over as head coach for Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
2 of 8
Carroll is one of the top candidates emerging for the position. His promotion would keep a lot of continuity in the program and could be the best way to stop Arizona from hemorrhaging players via the transfer portal and coaches to other jobs. One of the best things that promoting Carroll brings is a potential grab at his dad, Pete Carroll.
Pete Carroll was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks a few days ago, and could potentially be swayed into joining his son as a member of the Arizona staff. The ideal situation for Arizona is retaining Brennan Carroll and finding a way to bring a legendary head coach at both the collegiate and professional ranks into the building in Tucson as the splash replacement hire.