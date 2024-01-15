Seven emerging candidates to take over as head coach for Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
Brennan was a candidate in the last round of Arizona's coaching search, having interviewed for the position in the 2020-21 offseason. When he interviewed following a bowl game win in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he had only accumulated one winning season in his time as a head coach at San Jose State.
Since then, he has proven to be a winner. San Jose State went 5-7 in the season after his Arizona interview, but he has posted back-to-back 7-win seasons and bowl game appearances with an otherwise unknown program. He is a proven head coach and can win with limited resources, which Arizona may find itself dealing with again soon, so he should be on Arizona's list of people to call.