Seven emerging candidates to take over as head coach for Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
5 of 8
Traylor has done remarkable things with UTSA over his four seasons as a head coach. He is just the third coach the program has ever had, and he has never posted a losing season. In his first season, the 2020 COVID-19 plagued season, he led the Roadrunners to a 7-5 record and a bowl game appearance.
In 2021, UTSA went 12-2 and Traylor followed the lofty expectations up with an 11-3 season in 2022. In both years, UTSA appeared in but lost a bowl game. The 2023 season finally saw some postseason success, as the Roadrunners finished 9-4 with a win in the Frisco Bowl over Marshall. Traylor has earned his shot at a big-time coaching job, and he is a master at keeping good players in-house (aside from Zakhari Franklin).