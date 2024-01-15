Seven emerging candidates to take over as head coach for Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
Kinne is on a meteoric rise over the last few years. He was hired as the head coach at FCS-level Incarnate Word in 2022, where he led the Cardinals to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the FCS playoffs. He immediately made the jump to the FBS, latching on as the head coach with Texas State ahead of the 2023 season.
In his first season with the Bobcats, Kinne led them to unprecedented success with an 8-5 record and the first FBS bowl game appearance in Texas State history. Texas State demolished Rice in a 45-21 beatdown, securing the program's first win (and emptying SMU's stadium of its beer). Kinne has shown to be able to do a lot with the bare minimum and is masterful with the transfer portal and maximizing available talent.