Seven emerging candidates to take over as head coach for Arizona Football
By Mason Duhon
7 of 8
Odom has experience winning at a very high level, but he's a few years removed from it. He's coming off his first season as the head coach for UNLV, where he led them to a 9-5 record that includes a loss in a high-scoring Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Even before then, though, he managed to pull together three straight winning seasons in the SEC with Mizzou and a pair of bowl game appearances. In 2017, Odom led the Tigers to a 7-5 regular season and he followed it up with an 8-4 regular season in 2018. Despite the fact that it's been a while since coaching in a high-caliber position, he still is a solid name that could do well with the Wildcats.