๐Ÿ’ฅCARLIE = GATORADE POY x 2๐Ÿ’ฅ

Congratulations to Carlie Cisneros for earning the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time! Youโ€™re going to do big things at the next level. The Dynasty famโ€™ will be cheering you on from back here in KC! ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ–ค#OnToArizona๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿพ pic.twitter.com/mQUTEkErOO