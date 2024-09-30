Situational football critical for Arizona beating Utah
Arizona held Utah to six of 15 on third down, zero for four on fourth down and two for four in the red zone to earn a 23-10 win over the Utes on Saturday night. Keeping Utah out of the end zone on fourth down inside the 15 on their first two drives set the tone for the Arizona defense for the entire game.
Utah drove 13 plays 64 yards in 8:21 on their opening drive. On fourth and goal from the two Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes stopped Utah running back Mike Mitchell for a one-yard loss. Arizona went nine plays, 60 yards in 4:51and a Tyler Loop 47-yard field goal finished off the drive.
Utah drove 10 plays, 73 yards in 5:21 to the Arizona two on their second drive. On fourth and goal from the two, Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson was incomplete on a pass to tight end Caleb Lohner. Arizona went three and out on its next series. Utah went six plays, 48 yards in 2:57 and tied the game at three.
Utah had two plays inside the 10 on their first field goal drive before head coach Kyle Whittingham chose to take the three points. The Utes had eight plays inside the 10 yardline on their first three drives and scored three points. Arizona went seven plays, 75 yards in 3:39 and took the lead for good on a Jeremiah Patterson three-yard TD reception.
Utah was three for eight on third down, zero for two on fourth down and one for three in the red zone in the first half. Plus the lone red zone conversion was the previously mentioned field goal. Utah scored three out of a possible 21 points in the first half in the red zone. That was with getting inside the 10 all three times.
Arizona held Utah to three for seven on third down, zero for two on fourth down, forced two turnovers and two turnover on downs in the second half. After uneven performances in two of the first three games this season, Arizona showed what they can become defensively this season.