Stanford trounces No. 4 Arizona Basketball in stunning upset
STANFORD, CA – In a game many Wildcat fans would love to forget, Stanford (6-6, 1-1) rolled visiting No. 4 Arizona Basketball (10-3, 1-1), winning 100-82.
Returning to action after throttling Pac-12 foe Cal on Friday evening, ultimately, it was a day to forget for No. 4 Arizona Basketball.
Despite entering today's action as a double-digit favorite over Stanford, the Wildcats looked apathetic and ill-prepared.
Allowing Stanford to shoot 16-25 (64 percent) from three and scoring 100 points, the host Cardinal was able to wallop the visiting Wildcats by a 100-82 final.
Arizona had just two players finish in double-figures in this one with Caleb Love leading the way with 23 points on 9-19 shooting.
The Wildcats' bench wasn't much better, scoring a combined 29 points as Arizona was crushed by Stanford's efficient offensive production.
Trailing by 9 at the half, No. 4 Arizona Basketball could not surmount a comeback, falling to Stanford by 18 points.
Losses in college basketball happen, but nothing could have prepared us for the butt whopping that the Wildcats would endure on Sunday evening.
Playing against a feisty, but inconsistent Stanford team, the host Cardinal looked unfazed by the visiting No. 4 Wildcats, especially as they jumped out to an early, 7-0 lead.
Minutes later, Arizona would tie things at 12-12 with 13:10 left to play, but unfortunately, that would be the last time the Wildcats would be that close in this one.
Finding its offensive rhythm, Stanford would continue to take advantage of Arizona's defensive woes, pushing its lead to as many as 15 when James Keefe would finish with an easy dunk to make it 43-28 Stanford.
Luckily, Arizona would start to show some life, ending the half on a 7-1 run; however, that would be about the best stretch for the Wildcats in this one.
Trailing by nine at the break, Stanford would continue to attack the Wildcats, dominating the game on both ends of the floor as they extended its lead to 19 just a few minutes into the second half when Andrej Stojakovic connected on a three-pointer to make it 67-48 Stanford with 14:53.
Doing its best to try and come back, Arizona would pull within 14 with 10:33 to play, but once again Stanford had a response, answering with a 6-0 run to push its lead to 20.
And from there it was virtually all downhill as Arizona was never able to surmount a comeback, eventually falling to Stanford by a shocking, 100-82 final.
With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 10-3 on the year and are now 1-1 in conference play. Arizona will resume basketball action on Thursday when they take on Colorado at home.
Tip-off on Thursday against the Buffaloes is set for 7:30 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!