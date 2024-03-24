Star players from No. 2 Arizona's March NCAA Tournament win over No. 7 Dayton
By Mason Duhon
No. 2 Arizona Basketball held off multiple surges from DaRon Holmes II and No. 7 Dayton in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. With the 78-68 win, the Wildcats are advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in three seasons under Tommy Lloyd. Arizona will head to sunny Los Angeles to play the winner of the No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Clemson game after at least four full days of rest.
Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis came off the bench and galvanized the team on both ends of the court, and Bradley's showing may have solidified him as Lloyd's starting point guard moving forward. Speaking of, this list of stars would be remiss without mentioning Lloyd's dynamite second-half coaching adjustments.