Star players from No. 2 Arizona's March NCAA Tournament win over No. 7 Dayton
By Mason Duhon
Bradley, the sophomore transfer from Alabama, was a force off the bench this game. He was a menace on defense and got aggressive on offense when it was needed. He posted a game-high 12 bench points on 3-7 shooting from the field. He nailed his sole 3-pointer and did serious damage from the foul line, going 5-6. He also contributed two assists to the offensive effort, and he didn't turn the ball over once in his 27 minutes on the floor.
On defense, he kept the Flyers on their heels and was extremely disruptive. All four of his boards were on the defensive glass, and he wasn't afraid to hustle for it. He blocked three shots and posted three steals, with a key block and crucial steal coming inside the final minutes to help keep Dayton at arm's reach.
Lewis also had a huge impact in the time he spent out on the floor; he played with the same hustle and two-way effort that Bradley did. His 7 bench points were the second-most in the game and he was only on the court for 17 minutes. He was extremely efficient, nailing his only two shots from the field including a three-ball, and going 2-3 from the charity stripe. He also posted two offensive rebounds and dished out two assists.
On defense, he was swarming. He grabbed a board off the defensive glass, and he blocked two shots. He also logged one steal, and it couldn't have come at a better time: with 1:41 left in the second half. It gave Arizona possession and was one of the many defensive plays to keep Dayton from stealing the win from Arizona.
In two straight March Madness games, the Wildcats have been put to the test early by teams they don't match up as strongly against. No. 15 Long Beach State looked imposing for a hot second, and Dayton went on a serious run to close out the first half and slash the deficit it found itself insignificantly. Lloyd has made strong adjustments coming out of halftime so far, and he's been making the smart choice of rolling with the hot hand.
When Boswell was cooking, Lloyd stuck it out and let him play with confidence. Against Dayton, it was Bradley with the hot hand, and Lloyd didn't try to force a better game out of Boswell of Love and let Bradley do his thing. If Lloyd keeps bringing this type of scrappy, never-say-die play out of Arizona, they have a good chance of surpassing the Sweet Sixteen bar he set for himself two seasons ago.
More March Madness
