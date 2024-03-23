Star players from the Arizona Men's and Women's Basketball March Madness wins
By Mason Duhon
1 of 3
Thursday, March 21, was a day full of good vibes in the world of Arizona Basketball. The No. 2-seeded men's team shellacked No. 15 LBSU in an 85-65 win, while the No. 11-seeded women's team won the play-in game against Auburn 69-59. Despite rough patches in each team's game, a quartet of players stepped to the plate and helped to deliver the Arizona wins. Kylan Boswell and Oumar Ballo led the charge for the men, while Jada Williams and Helena Pueyo were the linchpins for the women.