Star players from the Arizona Men's and Women's Basketball March Madness wins
By Mason Duhon
No. 11 Arizona WBB vs. No. 11 Auburn
Pueyo, a fifth-year senior who has spent her entire career with Arizona, is showing her experience as the key leader for the 'Cats to rely on. She's the only remaining player on the roster from the 2020-21 season's National Championship appearance against women's college basketball titan Stanford, and she's giving it her all to send her Arizona career out on a high note.
She logged an astounding 39 minutes on the court and reached that mark for the third straight game— college basketball games are 40 minutes long, in case you've forgotten. She shot 60% from the field, nailed two of her four 3-pointers, and was a perfect 2-2 from the free-throw line. Pueyo has been on a tear lately, and she's showing no signs of slowing down with the win-or-go-home stakes.
Pueyo's veteran experience and coolness under pressure is starkly contrasted by fiery freshman Jada Williams. The highly-touted point guard coming out of high school has built a reputation on being a strong personality, and it tends to translate to high-caliber play for Arizona. With all the roster turmoil surrounding her, Williams has been handed the keys to the offense and it's paying more dividends as each game passes.
It's hard to ignore how cold she was from the field: she went just 4-13 overall, and 1-6 from range. Those aren't ideal numbers, especially considering her 37 minutes on the floor and how sharp of a shooter she can be. However, she had the referees on the whistle constantly and did some serious damage from the charity stripe, posting 8 of her 17 points from the line. She'll remain a threat to score in the next round against Syracuse, especially if her shooting shows some positive regression back to the mean.
