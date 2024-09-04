Tetairoa McMillan among the top On3 Heisman Trophy contenders
If college football fans nationally were not already aware of Tetairoa McMillan they should be after he scorched New Mexico for 10 receptions, 304 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener on Saturday. Following McMillan's record setting performance he is third in the On3 Heisman Trophy Poll.
On3 asked five of their experts to rank their top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates. McMillan was named in the top three on three of the five ballots. Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado defensive back and WR Travis Hunter were second and third in the On3 Heisman Trophy Poll.
Hunter will almost assuredly cover McMillan when Arizona hosts Colorado on October 19. McMillan scorched Colorado with nine receptions for 107 yards and a TD as Arizona won 34-31 in 2023. Hunter had five receptions for 74 yards and six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defended versus Arizona in 2023.
The match-up of Hunter versus McMillan should be one of the most anticipated in college football in 2024. Hunter is projected as the top pick in 2025 by the NFL Mock Draft Database. McMillan is the ninth projected pick in 2025 by the NFL Mock Draft database. Seeing two top 10 draftees against each other in the Big XII should be special.
"After his first two seasons in Tucson, McMillan was already one of the best receivers and better players in the entire sport...McMillian caught 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the 61-39 win for the Wildcats. That record-breaking outing both for the program and in their new conference already was more than enough to put him this high in the poll after the first week of the fall."- Sam Gillenwater, On3
McMillan could become the fifth WR to win the Heisman Trophy. Nebraska WR Johnny Rogers won the 1971 Heisman Trophy, followed by Tim Brown of Notre Dame in 1988, Desmond Howard of Michigan in 1991 and DeVonte Smith at Alabama in 2020. Rodgers, Brown and Howard were also kick returners.
McMillan might need several more performances like New Mexico to win the Heisman Trophy. Smith had three games with over 200 yards receiving and nine with 130 yards or more during his 2020 Heisman Trophy season. Alabama won the National Championship in 2020. Arizona might need to at least make the College Football Playoff.
The 10:30 Eastern Kickoff versus New Mexico probably didn't help McMillan with Heisman Trophy voters. The more Eastern Time-friendly kickoffs McMillan will have in the Big XII this season should help him in any potential run to the Heisman. McMillan should at the very least receive Heisman Trophy votes.