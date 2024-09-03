Tetairoa McMillan named Associated Press National Player of the Week
Tetairoa McMillan set an Arizona record with 304 receiving yards and tied the program top performance with four touchdown catches as Arizona beat New Mexico 61-39 in the season opener on Saturday. McMillan was honored as the Associated Press Player of the Week for his performance.
McMillan is the first player with 300 yards receiving since Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State versus Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl after the 2021 season. McMillan broke the previous Arizona receiving record set by Jeremy McDaniel with 283 yards in 1996 during the third quarter.
McMillan now has five consecutive 100-yard receiving games. The previous career high for McMillan was 266 receiving yards in the season-ending 59-23 win over Arizona State in 2023. McMillan scorched New Mexico by continually making big plays throughout the game.
McMillan leads or is tied nationally with five receptions of 20 or more yards, four for 30 or more yards, three receptions of 40 or more yards, two receptions of 50 and 60 or more yards and one reception for 70 or more yards. After one week McMillan should be the prohibitive favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award.
McMillan was on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award and was named to multiple preseason All-American teams. McMillan is making a case for the greatest player in Arizona history. After his performance versus New Mexico needs 943 receiving yards to tie the Arizona record set by his position coach Bobby Wade.
McMillan is 10 touchdowns behind Juron Criner to tie the Arizona record. Mike Thomas holds the Arizona recird with 259 career receptions. McMillan has 139 career receptions. He would have to continue his current pace after having 10 receptions in the season-opening win over New Mexico.
McMillan is eighth in the NFL Mock Draft Database big board. The highest drafted player from Arizona was linebacker Ricky Hunley who went seventh overall to the Denver Broncos in 1984. If McMillan continues with performances like he had versus New Mexico he can rise up draft boards.