Tetairoa McMillan named 2024 top 15 most impactful players
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named as one of On3's "The Top 25 most impactful players of the 2024 season: Defensive players headline rankings." posted by Jesse Simonton on Saturday. McMillan had a breakout season for Arizona in 2023 helping the Wildcats win 10 games for the first time since 2014.
The recognition from On3 was one of a multitude of platitudes McMillan has received entering the 2024 season. Among the other honors for McMillan during the 2024 offseason was being named a first-team preseason All-American by ESPN and first-team All Big XII.
McMillan finished ninth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards nationally in 2023. With Jacob Cowing moving on to the NFL, McMillan is likely to see more double-teams and have an increase in targets. Developing a second WR will be critical for Arizona during the 2024 season.
McMillan is a matchup problem at WR. Few teams have cornerbacks who can come close to matching McMillan's size. McMillan forces opposing defensive coordinators to scheme for him. Simonton summarized McMillan's 2023 season and looked ahead to 2024.
"13. WR Terairoa (sic) McMillan, Arizona- Jesse Simonton, On3
McMillian (sic) is a 6-5, 210-pound T-Rex with octopus arms. He swallows up everything with maybe the best catch-radius and pure hands in the country. He never drops passes (lowest rate nationally) was second to only Rome Odunze for contested catches last season (17). McMillian has a mind-meld chemistry with quarterback Noah Fifita, who he’s played with since middle school. Overall, he finished with 90 catches for (over) 1,400 yards and 10 scores, giving the Wildcats the best X-receiver in the country. "
McMillan was consistent throughout the 2023 season and saved his best for last. Over the final four games of 2023, including the Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma, McMillan had 38 receptions for 449 yards and three TDs. McMillan had 21 receptions for 422 yards in the final two wins versus Arizona State and Oklahoma.
The overall skill set for McMillan makes him one of the most unique and maybe the best WR in the country. By the end of his Arizona career, McMillan should be the best WR in program history. Fifita and McMillan might be the best QB-WR tandem in college football in 2024.
Retaining Fifita and McMillan when Jedd Fisch left for Washington was huge for new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. Fifita and McMillan set a strong foundation for Arizona offensively in 2024. Arizona should be set up for another special season led by their future first-round draft pick.