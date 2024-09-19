Tetairoa McMillan quietly moved in top 5 in Arizona career receiving yards
Tetairoa McMillan moved into fifth place in Arizona history with 2,557 yards after he had 11 receptions for 138 yards at Kansas State last Friday. McMillan needs 794 receiving yards for the remainder of this season to tie his position coach Bobby Wade for the most in Arizona history.
McMillan would have to average 88.22 receiving yards per game for the rest of the season to reach Wade's receiving yardage total. McMillan is currently second nationally averaging 151.0 receiving yards per game. It has been an up and down season for McMillan through the first three games.
McMillan had 10 receptions for an Arizona single game record 304 yards and four touchdowns in the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico. Northern Arizona held McMillan to two receptions for 11 yards in week two. The performance at Kansas State is more what should be expected from McMillan for the remainder of 2024.
McMillan is currently 10 touchdowns behind Juron Criner for the Arizona record. After he had four TDs versus New Mexico, McMillan seemed certain to reach Criner's record. With no touchdowns in the last two games for McMillan, reaching Criner's record seems more perilous.
McMillan should be in line for several more big games this season. Arizona plays against six of the eight worst pass defenses in the Big XII over their final nine games. Thomas Goldkamp of On3 ranked McMillan the top impact WR nationally following week three results.
By the end of his career, there is no question McMillan will be the best WR in Arizona history. McMillan could finish his career as the best player in Arizona history. McMillan will be a Biletnikoff Award candidate throughout the season. McMillan would be the first Arizona player to win the Biletnikoff Award as the best WR nationally.
If he wins the Biletnikoff Award, McMillan would become the first Arizona offensive player to receive a national award. Linebacker Scooby Wright who won multiple national awards in 2014, is the most recent Arizona player to receive a national award.