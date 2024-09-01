Tetairoa McMillan's record setting night leads Arizona win over New Mexico
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan set the Arizona single-game record with 304 receiving yards and tied the record with four touchdown receptions on 10 catches as the Wildcats outraced New Mexico 61-39 on Saturday night in Tucson. Arizona recovered from a porous first-half defensively to earn the win
Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 422 yards, four TDs and one interception. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 13 carries for 106 yards and a TD. Quali Conley added 10 carries for 80 yards and a TD as Arizona had a dominant offensive performance.
Arizona tightened up defensively in the second half. After New Mexico scored 24 points and had 305 yards in the first half, Arizona held the Lobos to 166 total yards and 15 points in the second half. The Wildcats separated themselves from New Mexico in the second half with a 34-15 advantage.
Arizona led 27-24 at halftime. The Wildcats outgained the Lobos 306-305 in the first half. Arizona had a 321-166 advantage in total yards in the second half. Conley and Croskey-Merritt helped Arizona commit more to the run in the second half. Arizona ran for 177 yards in the second half after only 28 yards in the first half.
Arizona had an exceptional 627 total yards to 471 for New Mexico. The Wildcats finished with 422 passing yards and 205 rushing yards. Fifita averaged a ridiculous 22.2 yards per completion. New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier finished with 260 passing yards and three TDs with 130 rushing yards and two TDs.
Arizona will host Northern Arizona next week and play at Kansas State on September 13 in their final two non-conference games. The game at Kansas State is a non-conference game because it was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII. Arizona will play its first Big XII game at Utah on September 28.