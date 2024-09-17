Tetairoa McMillan still among National receiving leaders after Kansas State game
Tetairoa McMillan is sixth nationally with 23 receptions, second with 453 yards and tied for fourth with four touchdowns. McMillan has put up elite numbers despite being held to two receptions for 11 yards versus Northern Arizona. McMillan topped 10 receptions and 100 yards in his other two games.
In the season opener versus New Mexico, McMillan had 10 receptions for a program record 304 yards and team four touchdowns to tie the Arizona record. McMillan is on pace to tie the Arizona single-season reception record of 93 set by Bobby Wade in 1993 and obliterate the standard of 1,422 receiving yards by Dennis Northcutt in 1999.
McMillan is also on pace to become the greatest receiver, if not the best player in Arizona history. At his current pace, McMillan would finish the regular season fourth in Arizona history with 221 career receptions and first with receiving yards and 34 TDs. McMillan should at the very least become the best Arizona offensive player ever.
McMillan is making a case to become the first Arizona player to win the Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver nationally. In NFL Mock Draft McMillan is virtually a lock to be the first Arizona WR ever drafted in the first round. McMillan could potentially be the highest-drafted Arizona player ever.
Linebacker Rickey Hunley was the seventh overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1984 NFL Draft. The highest-drafted Arizona WR was Joe Hernandez who was selected 15th overall by Washington in the second round of the 1962 NFL Draft. Only two Arizona offensive skill position players have been first-round picks.
Noah Fifita, McMillan and the Arizona offense face three pass defenses ranked in the top 30 this season. After the bye, Arizona plays at Utah on September 28. The Utes are 26th allowing 143.7 passing yards per game. Houston is 13th allowing 123.7 passing YPG and BYU is 18th permitting 130.7 passing YPG.